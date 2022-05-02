Vítor Pereira does not travel with the Corinthians delegation to Cali; understand

the technician of CorinthiansVítor Pereira, did not travel with the Corinthians delegation to Cali, where the team faces Deportivo Cali-COL, for the fourth round of the Liberatorson Wednesday (4), at 21h.

This is due to the Conmebol protocol, which provides for release from the 11th day after the positive test for COVID-19, a period that will be completed on Wednesday (04), date of the game against Cali.

Vítor Pereira was going to give a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava on Monday (25th), after the 3-0 defeat in the classic against Palmeiras. However, the technician tested positive for Covid-19 on the same date.

Thus, he stayed away from the match against Boca Juniors at Neo Química Arena, and all the training sessions that preceded the duel against Fortaleza for the Brasileirão. However, he tested negative on the day of the triumph against Leão do Pici, and stayed on the edge of the lawn commanding the team.

The presence of the Portuguese coach is not ruled out for the game against Deportivo Cali on Wednesday. The club works with the possibility of the Portuguese coach traveling to Colombia on the day of the match, when the 11 days required by Conmebol end

Even unable to travel with the delegation in the schedule established by the club, Vítor commanded this Monday’s training. He organized a ball possession activity, followed by a small-field confrontation with jokers. Finally, the players performed cross and shooting training.

Four players from the club’s youth categories completed the training: defender João Pedro (2003); midfielders Kayke (2004) and Pedrinho (2004); and striker Arthur Sousa (2003).

Players who played for more than 45 minutes against Fortaleza remained inside the CT for regenerative work.