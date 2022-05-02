Volkswagen Group confirms Audi and Porsche’s entry into F1 in 2026 – Formula 1 News

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess confirmed the brand’s entry expectations (Photo: Lulop)

The executive director of the Volkswagen group, Herbert Diess, confirmed: Audi and Porsche will enter Formula 1 from 2026, when the category will undergo a new technical overhaul. The increased popularity of the sport – mainly in the American market and also in Asia – was the main reason for the decision, according to the CEO of VW.

“At Porsche, this is already relatively concrete. At Audi, not so much,” Diess said in an interview broadcast by Volkswagen. “If you are in motorsport, you must be in Formula 1,” he defended. “That’s where the effect is greatest,” he said.

Audi and Porsche will enter F1 in 2026 (Photo: Reproduction)

“You cannot enter Formula 1 unless the technology window opens. It takes a rule change to get there”, added the executive director, confirming that the new F1 rules play a key role in the choice of entry from 2026.

In such a year, Formula 1 will begin to adopt a more sustainable path. The engines will keep the V6 turbo technology, but with the extinction of the MGU-H, the battery responsible for generating electricity in cars, while the MGU-K will compensate in this aspect. Around 476 hp are expected to be delivered by the combustion engine and the electric motor.

The fuel will be 100% CO2 neutral, and the cost cap should be maintained at US$ 140 million (R$ 666 million at the current price).

Also according to Diess, if the factories do not take advantage of this opportunity to enter the championship, the next one will only be in ten years. “You need a new engine development and to do a new engine development, you need three or four years”, he analyzed.

The tendency is for Audi and Porsche to stop competing in other motorsport categories and for, at least, the second brand, in fact, to enter Formula 1 as a supplier. As indicated by Diess, Porsche already has negotiations more on track for a partnership – which, by all indications, is with Red Bull. The two parties have already worked together in the WRC (World Rally).

Audi, in turn, wants its own team and an authorial engine to enter F1. The desire of the Ingolstadt factory is not, however, to start with a team from scratch – but to buy one of the current teams. McLaren, Williams, Sauber (Alfa Romeo) and even Aston Martin have already been pointed out as possible targets.

