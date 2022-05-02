Volkswagen’s arrival buries joke and is the biggest goal of the new management of F1 – 02/05/2022

The confirmation of Volkswagen’s entry into F1 from 2026 ends a long soap opera that often gained airs of joke. There have been so many rumours, rumors and buzz over the last few decades that any mention of the subject would fall into disrepute. No more.

It is shocking news, a milestone for the sport. It is one of the largest automotive groups in the world, second in vehicle sales last year, controller of brands such as Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini, Skoda, SEAT, Scania and, of course, Volkswagen.

But why now? Volkswagen resisted until the automakers boom at the beginning of the century, when brands like Toyota, BMW, Renault and Honda threw themselves headlong into F1.

What convinced your Council to finally pull the plans out of the drawer?

It was a confluence of three factors. The three deserve reflection because they are results of the time we live in, revealing the F1 we ​​follow.

The first was quickly cited by the group’s CEO, Herbert Diess, in the video in which he answers questions from residents of Wolfburg and in which he reveals the decision-making.

Marion and Romain Grosjean in a scene from the third season of the series “Drive To Survive” Image: Playback/Netflix

“F1 is developing very positively all over the world. The marketing that is happening there, plus Netflix, has led to F1 growing significantly in the US. In Asia as well, including among younger consumer groups,” said F1. executive.

Did you catch the detail? Netflix. It’s amazing how the series continues to bear fruit _and perhaps the arrival of the German group is the most succulent so far. Since the launch of the first season in 2019, “Drive To Survive” has been transforming the F1 audience.

Nielsen’s latest global survey of fans of the sport, released six months ago, found that 34% of fans have come to follow the sport in the last five seasons. It also detected a 20% growth in popularity in 2021 in ten key countries, including Brazil, the US and China. Plus: 77% of this growth came from fans between 16 and 35 years old.

The second factor is also in the video for residents of the city where the group’s headquarters are located. And it was also only possible thanks to the management of Liberty Media, which took over F1 in 2016 and broke years of stagnation in the conduct of the category’s business.

“It only makes sense to go in when there’s a big change in the rules. That’s coming now, in 2026, when the engines will have a higher level of electrification and the fuels will be synthetic. That means developing a new engine, which takes three to four years. Either we made the decision now or we would have to wait another ten years. Porsche and Audi think it’s the right thing to do and they’ve already started developing their engines,” he said.

The third and final factor will never be said in any video, but it is equally important and, again, it has everything to do with the new management of F1.

When he was announced in charge of the category in 2020, Domenicali had a strategy ready to attract the German group: flatter the Qataris.

Start of the Qatar GP, in November last year, with Lewis Hamilton on pole position Image: Mercedes

QIA, Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, is the third largest owner of Volkswagen shares, with 17% of the votes on the board.

Domenicali ran Lamborghini for four years. He was there in 2014, when Audi tried to enter the category, a plan that was barred exactly on the group’s board.

When 20 F1 cars started for the inaugural Qatar GP in November last year, there was more at stake than the race for victory. In some box on the circuit, Domenicali must have smiled in triumph, aware of what he had managed to sew.

There are still important points to be clarified. The main one: how will Porsche and Audi get involved? The case of the former is further along: it should take over Red Bull’s engine division. The four-ring brand is looking for a team to call its own and would be talking to McLaren, Sauber and Aston Martin. to see.

Motorsport misses an inside joke. And Liberty wins its biggest game so far, with a goal.