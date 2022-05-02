Wagner Moura and Elisabeth Moss became ‘best friends’ after the Apple TV+ series Rolling Stone

Actor and Actress Star in Thriller Series Illuminated and Cultivated Great Relationship

the footage of illuminatedthe newest series from the streaming service Apple TV+yielded the construction of a great friendship between Wagner MouraDan’s interpreter, and Elisabeth Mosswho plays the protagonist Kirby.

In an interview with Fantasticgives TV Globo, the actress commented on how her relationship with her colleague was. “It’s rare to meet someone who will be friends with her forever on this type of project. That’s what I felt with Wagner,” he stated. “Do you know connection? That’s what happened right at the beginning.”

Moura also expressed a desire to take Moss to his hometown of Salvador: “We are going to have a lot of fun.” Then the actress replied: “That’s right, I’ve been wanting to travel there for years.”

In addition, the actor gave a ribbon of Senhor do Bonfim, a traditional ornament in Bahia, to his friend, who tied it to her foot. “I still have it, and she won’t be out of here for a long time,” explained the artist.

illuminated

With original title Shining Girlsthe series of Apple TV+ is based on the book of the same name by Lauren Beukes. The plot shows Kirby Mazrachi, who discovers a recent murder related to the assault he suffered years earlier. So the protagonist joins the reporter Dan to resolve this issue.

