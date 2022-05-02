Wagner Moura and Elisabeth Moss became “bffs” after series

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in “Iluminadas”. Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Wagner Moura and Elisabeth Moss created a great friendship with their work on “Iluminadas”, an Apple TV+ series available on Globoplay. In an interview with TV Globo’s “Fantástico”, the actress confessed that the Brazilian became her best friend.

“It’s rare to meet someone who will be your friend forever on this type of project. And that’s what I felt with Wagner. Do you know connection? Is it over there.

Afterwards, Moura said that she presented her co-star with a tape of Senhor do Bonfim, a souvenir from Bahia. “I still have it, and she won’t be out of here for a long time,” Moss replied as he showed off the ribbon tied around his ankle.

In “Iluminadas”, Dan Velásquez, played by Moura, helps Kirby, played by Elisabeth Moss, find the man who tried to kill her years before. In an interview with Omelete, Wagner revealed that he suggested inserting an excerpt in Portuguese into the journalist’s plot.

“I asked to speak Portuguese, it’s a wink to Brazil, to my country”, he explained, who admitted the initial estrangement of showrunner Silka Luisa. originally Puerto Rican character.

Despite this, the screenwriter gave in to the request to make the character Brazilian and ended up approving the result. “She came to talk to me afterwards and said it was the best thing. Because it’s organic, right? It’s organic for me to speak to that child in Portuguese,” the actor explained.

“In the United States, there are several homes where there is this mixture, where the father speaks in Portuguese and the child responds in English. So I wanted to speak in my language too”, he added. Check out the trailer:

Listen to Pod Watch, a podcast of movies and series from Yahoo: