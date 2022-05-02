Wall fails during game between Coritiba x Fluminense and web does not forgive

Alex Muralha again gained prominence on the internet. During the match between Coritiba 3 x 2 Fluminense at Couto Pereira, the goalkeeper saw the ball slip out of his hands and missed after finishing Paulo Henrique Ganso. The bid circulated on social media and fans did not “forgive” Muralha’s mistake.

– Wall is the name of emotion – wrote a fan.

– Muralha ended the Coritiba team… goalkeeper who changes the game, differentiated – published another internet user.

wall is the name of emotion kkkkkkkkk🇭🇺 — ⚡️ (@iamgabirs) May 1, 2022

Muralha ended the Coritiba team… a goalkeeper who really changes the game, differentiated — Leo ⚫🔴 (@bentoleo_) May 1, 2022

wall lol — Tavinho (@tavinhomotaa) May 1, 2022

damn Wall lol — herald (@heraldodelg) May 1, 2022

the Wall climbed the Goose in Cartola — Marcelo (@laggsan) May 1, 2022

To think that I traveled by car, Rio-Minas, to watch a final with Alex Muralha in my team’s goal lol — Getting Mad Is Worse (@sfpepior) May 1, 2022

My friend what a wall chicken — Leo Molina (@L3o_mF) May 1, 2022

I climbed the Wall in Cartola just for a meme and he had a chicken lol — cavalli (@cavalli_to) May 1, 2022

Alex Muralha is currently 32 years old. He started to stand out under the posts for Figueirense in 2015. Due to his good performances, Flamengo hired the goalkeeper to compete for position with the questioned Paulo Victor.

In his first games with the red-black shirt, Muralha performed well and was even called up by Tite for the Brazilian National Team. However, the goalkeeper ended up making some mistakes that were decisive for Flamengo in the season.

The mistake against Santos at Ilha do Urubu and the goalkeeper’s posture in the 2017 Copa do Brasil final against Cruzeiro were some of the things that made red-black fans lose patience with the goalkeeper.

Muralha arrived in Coritiba with the mission to erase the past and turn around his career. The goalkeeper made good performances with the shirt of Coxa, but the failure of this Sunday (01) against Fluminense brought to light the criticism he received at the time of Flamengo.