War in Ukraine: Children in Mariupol drank water from puddles to survive

Yuliia's children sleeping on the train on the way to Poland

Yuliia’s children sleeping while hiding from the horrors of war

Hearing how her best friend’s children drank rainwater from puddles to survive the war in Ukraine is why Ukrainian Nataliia Roberts wants to bring her to the UK as soon as possible.

Yuliia and her three daughters used to leave their basement shelter in the besieged city of Mariupol after it rained to quench their thirst.

Not only did they lack water and food; there was no toilet, shower, or electricity in their makeshift retreat.

Nataliia now wants her childhood friend with her in Wales, where she has lived with her husband Dewi for five years.

