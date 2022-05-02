NewsWorld

War in Ukraine: The Narrative of the Conflict the US and Europe Don’t Want to Hear

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius57 mins ago
0 0 5 minutes read

  • Frank Gardner
  • BBC News Security Reporter

Putin getting off a plane

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing ahead of his meeting with the President of China and the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics

“Ukraine and its allies, including London, have been threatening Russia for the last thousand years, to move the [aliança militar] NATO to our borders, to cancel our culture — they’ve bullied us for many, many years.”

That’s what Yevgeny Popov — a member of the Duma (the Russian parliament) and a TV presenter in Russia — told the BBC on 19 April. “It is clear that NATO’s plans for Ukraine are a direct threat to Russian citizens.”

His point of view is both surprising and enlightening, as it reveals a narrative of the Kremlin very different from the way the issue is seen in the US and Europe.

To European and American ears, these pronouncements sound almost unimaginable, ignoring widely documented facts. However, these are beliefs not only of Kremlin supporters in Russia, but also of people in various other parts of the world.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius57 mins ago
0 0 5 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Russian fighter jets invade Swedish airspace; US warns against nuclear war – 02/03/2022 – World

March 2, 2022

Minister accuses West of thinking about nuclear war

March 3, 2022

Friends: Courteney Cox forgot several episodes of the comedy – Series News

March 14, 2022

Caps are trending again in 2022 and there’s a trick to wearing them in style

February 23, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button