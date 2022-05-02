Warren Buffett Wouldn’t Buy All the World’s Bitcoin for $25

The mega-investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, 91, said on Saturday, 30, that he would not buy all the units of Bitcoin (BTC) available in the world even for $ 25.

For Buffett, there is no reason for the United States to accept this cryptocurrency, or any digital money created by companies, as a substitute for the dollar, and that Bitcoin does not produce anything – although he admits not knowing whether or not the value of the crypto asset will grow for a long time. one, five or 10 years.

The mega-investor said he would buy 1% of all farmland in the United States or 1% of all buildings in the country for $25 billion, because he believes these assets can generate income, products.

“Now, if you told me you own all the bitcoins in the world and offered me $25, I wouldn’t take it. What would I do with it? I would have to sell them back to you one way or another. He won’t do anything. Apartments will produce income and farms will produce food,” he said at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders’ conference on Saturday.

Charlie Munger, vice president of Berkshire Hathaway, also took a stand against Bitcoin. “In my life, I try to avoid things that are stupid and mean and make me look bad when I compare myself to someone else — and Bitcoin does all three,” Munger said. “First of all, it’s stupid because it’s still likely to go to zero. It’s bad because it undermines the Federal Reserve System and, thirdly, it makes us look like fools compared to the communist leader in China. He was smart enough to ban Bitcoin in China.”

Bitcoin rejection

In March of this year, Robert Kiyosaki, known for being the author of the personal finance book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, was pessimistic about the future of Bitcoin because of the regulation of cryptocurrencies in the United States. Kiyosaki predicted that cryptocurrencies could be confiscated – despite the fact that assets could be stored on devices that function as encrypted wallets and disconnected from the internet and the entire traditional financial system.

Another Bitcoin critic is Nassim Taleb, author of the best-selling The Logic of the Black Swan, Risking Your Own Skin, and Antifragile. In February of this year, when the cryptocurrency’s value plummeted, Taleb said it’s a “perfect game for suckers during low-interest times.”

“The truth is that Bitcoin is not a hedge against inflation, it is not a hedge against oil crises, it is not a hedge against equities, and of course Bitcoin is not a hedge against geopolitical events – in fact it is the exact opposite. ”, he said on his social media.

Last year, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, pointed out a problem with Bitcoin, in an interview published in the American newspaper The New York Times. Gates said the way cryptocurrency works, with transactions being processed by computers and servers scattered around the world and not linked to any central bank, could lead to environmental damage. Therefore, the billionaire does not see Bitcoin as the currency of the future of the world economy.

A study by researchers at the University of Cambridge concluded that the cryptocurrency mining process (as the way to generate new bitcoins and authenticate transactions is called) is capable of consuming more electricity per year than countries like Argentina, the United Arab Emirates and Netherlands.

Bitcoin enthusiasts argue that the asset may have more value than the currencies of countries because it has limited supply, creating scarcity and avoiding inflation linked to the increase in currency issuance, a resource used by governments to inject capital into the economy, as a measure of short term.

