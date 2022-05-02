“We will have the biggest rate hike in the US in decades,” says chief economist at Citi

The expectation of a stronger interest rate hike in the US contaminated the financial markets last week, which caused the stock market to fall and the dollar to return to a level close to R$5. This view will be put to the test this week.

Both the US central bank (the Federal Reserve or Fed) and the Central Bank of Brazil have monetary policy meetings to decide the new level of interest rates. According to Citi Brasil’s chief economist, Leonardo Porto, this environment of higher interest rates harms emerging countries, such as Brazil, because it stimulates capital outflows and increases the dollar’s exchange rate.

It is a situation that hinders the growth of the economy, already weakened. “We are heading towards a cycle of monetary tightening in the US that we have never seen in recent decades”, says Porto in the following interview.

In a recent report, Citi warned of global inflation, saying there is a risk of a price spiral. Why this concern so strong?

We have seen a confluence of factors that is inflaming prices all over the world. And it doesn’t look like that will dissipate in the short term. The first is the problems in supply chains, which are escalating all the time. The issue of China and the new lockdowns are another. In parallel, we are seeing the price of commodities hitting records. To complete, in emerging countries, such as Brazil, current inflation, which is very high. My point is: this global inflationary process can be more persistent.

How does this apply in the Brazilian case?

Brazil has an extremely high inflation scenario, but we believe it is close to the peak, which should be around April, close to 12% in 12 months. The problem is that the distance between 12% and 3.5% of the inflation target is very large. This year, it won’t even make it to the ceiling. The forecast is that it will be at 7.8%. For next year, we think it will be above the center of the target, but within the band, at 3.9%. This is because the BC has shown signs that it has already done a great job, and that it wants to stop and observe. We think that the Selic will rise at the next meeting by 1 percentage point, and another 0.5 point in June, reaching 13.25%. In our calculations, the Selic rate at 13.25% will not be enough to put inflation at the center of the target in 2023.

Why not?

Because Brazil has very high inflation and there is an inertial component. The higher the inflation, and the longer it stays high, the greater the risk of it contaminating the inflation expectation, making the inflationary process more rigid. People understand BC. What he has already raised in real interest is not little. Real interest is above 7%. It’s too much.

Is the inflation scenario more worrying abroad than in Brazil?

Brazil is at a different stage. Brazil faced an acceleration of inflation as of the second half of 2020. The view is that the BC has already done the job, and from now on the Fed, the American central bank, will have to do much more. Our US team thinks the Fed will have to raise interest rates by 0.5 percentage point in the next four meetings and then 0.25 point until the end of the year and will continue to raise the interest rate until it exceeds 3.75 % at the end of next year. It’s still a long way to go. Here in Brazil we are talking about two more highs. The big point of uncertainty is the exchange rate dynamics.

Why the exchange?

We have a view that the dollar ends the year at R$ 5.19 because the global environment for emerging countries will deteriorate. We are heading for a cycle of monetary tightening in the US that we have never seen in recent decades. This already causes a significant increase in international interest rates. The best example is two-year Treasuries. They currently have an interest rate of around 2.70%, which was 0.70% at the end of last year. There were almost 2 percentage points up in a four-month interval. That’s not little. When there is such an intense increase, there is a risk that the dollar will appreciate against other currencies, because capital flows to the US. This is already happening, and the exchange rate adjustment is very fast. In recent days, the dollar has already returned to close to R$5. This adjustment may contaminate commodities, which are quoted in dollars. And the level of risk aversion gets higher in the markets. Investors are more averse to putting funds in riskier countries.

In this environment, what to expect for the economy?

We expect growth of 0.1%, just above zero. It’s not a promising figure, but it’s better than we predicted before (-0.3%). The point is that the increase in interest has a cost in the activity. To bring inflation to the target, there is a sacrifice fee. This sacrifice is a smaller growth temporarily. We must have to pay this sacrifice fee this year.

