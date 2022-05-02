Health

What are the bacteria in the gut of a person with depression like?

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 5 minutes read

  • Juan C. Leza and Javier R. Caso
  • The Conversation*

Illustration shows connection between the gut and the brain

Credit, ChrisChrisW / Getty Images

The phrase “the hand is the outer brain of man” is attributed to Immanuel Kant. It is true that the control of these extremities occupies a huge part of brain function: just look at the representations of the “homunculus”.

Evidently, they are essential both for the reception of external reality and for the expression of our ideas. However, they are not vital organs. The gut, yes, and its relationship with the brain goes much further.

What connection is there between the brain and the gut?

A study published in Nature by gastroenterologist Emeran A. Mayer explains how both the brain and the gut are connected.

This interaction between them has relevance not only in the regulation of gastrointestinal functions, but also in mood and intuitive decision making.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 5 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Follow this 20-minute routine to lose weight and strengthen your body.

2 weeks ago

Positive COVID tests remain in decline in Minas, says laboratory

March 9, 2022

João Pessoa resumes vaccination against Covid-19 for all audiences this Friday; see locations and times

2 weeks ago

Covid-19: Study reveals that infected children generate more antibodies than adults

March 23, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button