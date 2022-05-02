What is Pilates good for? Check out the benefits of doing the exercises

Physical activity is essential for health. One of the most popular modalities is Pilates which, although it looks like a stretching exercise, it is much more than that! Next, see why doing Pilates improves your body’s conditioning and even your mental health.

Discover the benefits of Pilates

It’s great for posture and helps lessen back pain.

When we don’t exercise, we end up losing body flexibility and moving around incorrectly, resulting in poor posture and back pain. When doing the pilates movements, your body becomes more tonedposture improves and pain is considerably reduced.

Strengthens the core muscles

When we talk about core in the human body, we refer to the abdominal muscles. Pilates exercises value this region a lot, strengthening these muscles that support the spine.

prevents injuries

You pilates exercises they work all the muscles in the body, that is: it is much more unlikely that you will get injured, since the imbalance in training is much smaller.

Helps you have more flexibility

As you know, doing Pilates requires a lot of stretching and muscle support. These exercises are great for your muscles and tendons, leaving you with more flexibility.

Promotes feeling of energy

Practicing physical activities causes the body to release endorphins and dopamine, substances that cause us to feel well-being and high-energy. This is even more important for anyone who is experiencing some form of mental illness, such as depression or anxiety.

Improves sleep quality

Moving and working the muscles throughout the day makes the body tired and, consequently, needs rest. This helps you fall asleep faster and have a good night’s sleep.

Helps you to have body awareness

Body awareness is the notion that a person has the respecting one’s physical limits in terms of balance, muscle tone, heart rate, etc. Pilates is very important in this regard too.

Did you see how doing pilates brings many health benefits? If it was encouragement you needed, we hope we helped.