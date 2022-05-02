What is the average price of a gas cylinder in your state? Check the table

The 13-kilogram gas cylinder is already sold for R$ 134.71, on average, in a Brazilian state. The data is from the latest survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuel (ANP), which shows the average value of the item per federative unit.

The survey was carried out in the week between April 3 and 9. While Mato Grosso had the highest average price, Rio de Janeiro had the cheapest average.

Check the average price gas cylinder by Brazilian state:

Acre (AC): BRL 131.44

Alagoas (AL): BRL 109.42

Amapá (AP): BRL 127.75

Amazonas (AM): BRL 118.48

Bahia (BA): BRL 106.43

Ceará (CE): BRL 116.49

Federal District (DF): BRL 108.57

Espírito Santo (ES): BRL 107.5

Goiás (GO): BRL 122.82

Maranhão (MA): BRL 118.98

Mato Grosso (MT): BRL 134.71

Mato Grosso do Sul (MS): R$ 112.11

Minas Gerais (MG): BRL 117.11

Pará (PA): BRL 122.12

Paraíba (PB): BRL 116.63

Paraná (PR): BRL 115.74

Pernambuco (PE): BRL 104.51

Piauí (PI): BRL 121.53

Rio de Janeiro (RJ): BRL 101.52

Rio Grande do Norte (RN): BRL 120.46

Rio Grande do Sul (RS): R$113.3

Rondônia (RO): BRL 134.24

Roraima (RR): BRL 125

Santa Catarina (SC): BRL 123.31

São Paulo (SP): BRL 111.37

Sergipe (SE): BRL 109.03

Tocantins (TO): BRL 124.35

national gas voucher

The ANP data are used by the Ministry of Citizenship to calculate the value of the national gas voucher, a benefit intended for low-income families. According to the program’s rules, the bimonthly transfer must correspond to at least half of the national average for cooking gas.

In April, the gas voucher was established at R$ 51 per beneficiary, a reduction of R$ 1 in relation to February. The reason for the drop is that the calculations do not only consider the weekly survey, but also the surveys of the last six months.

Why is the gas voucher less than half price in my state?

As mentioned, the program takes into account the national average price, and not the state one, to set the transfer value. Considering that cylinder costs can be higher in some states than others, many families will receive less than half the price of the item.

It is worth noting that around 5.4 million people are currently part of the gas voucher payroll, much less than the 18 million who receive Auxílio Brasil. The expectation is that more people will be included in the coming months.