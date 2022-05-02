What the actors say about their roles in ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’

The series Anatomy of a Scandal is a drama based on the novels of Sarah Vaughancreated and produced by David E. Kelley & Melissa James Gibsonin addition to being led by SJ Clarkson.

Available at Netflix, the production tells the story of a minister of parliament who is in the position due to his privileges. But when a scandalous secret becomes public, he begins to test his wife’s loyalty.

Rupert Friend and Sienna Miller star in the story and, in an interview with Collider, they talked a little bit about the role and what drew them to the story.

When asked if they knew what they were getting into when they accepted the roles, Miller said yes, they knew they were starting a really fun job.

She also talked about how the subjects covered in the series are important: “It’s so fascinating for me, as an actress, having worked for 20 years, to start seeing that kind of female experience represented on screen.“, she said.

Friend commented that he felt the impact of his character already in the script and was able to imagine what he would be like after the whole production. “I certainly felt disgusted. I felt horror. I felt shock and amazement. I really choked sometimes,” he said of the character.

About the ‘set’ of recording, they said that, due to the weight of the series, they tried to make the atmosphere as relaxed and silly as possible, especially the director SJ Clarkson who, according to them, has a great sense of humor.

character preparation

About preparing to live her character, Miller says that it was difficult to start sympathizing with her, especially after the pilot episode in which the protagonist forgives her husband. But, over time, the actress began to understand the character:

“She has invested her entire life and committed all the intelligence and wit that she clearly has, in the service of this marriage, this man, these children, this life, this vision of perfection. She won’t let this be dismantled by a mistake she’ll deal with later. She gets out of this situation. Her first response is: ‘We need to protect our children, and I’m on his side’”, comments.

In addition, it also says that her character is a person who keeps everything and contains her emotions, unlike her, who shows her feelings. That personality type is something new for her, that the more time she spent playing the character, the more she understood her reactions.

As for Friend, his character believed that he had done nothing wrong and that, after the scandal, for the first time, he began to question himself about the things he might have misinterpreted, due to his privileges and arrogance.

About the sex scenes, he says that everything is very choreographed and professional, SJ and Lizzy always accompanied them in rehearsals: “I always think these kind of scenes are no different from dance scenes or fight scenes.

We’re not just going to jump in the air and wait for someone to catch us if they’ve never practiced, and we’re not going to punch each other in the face. The sex scenes are entirely fabricated, and they are artificial, mechanical things.

They get easier when you develop trust with your co-worker, your scene partner, which Naomi and I did, from the start, to make us feel safe with each other.”

the big twist

About the show’s twist, Miller says she didn’t expect it and was very surprised, said she jumped right into the script for Episode 5 to see how it unfolded. “I love to be surprised by something. I found it smart.”, she said.