When does John Wick 4 come out in cinema? The date has been revealed

Keanu Reeves fans can celebrate, after all, John Wick 4 already has a release date. If you’re wondering, after all, when John Wick 4 opens in cinema, know that the date is March 23, 2023. The first official trailer was presented at CinemaCon and delighted the audience that followed. In fact, the exhibition was attended by the protagonist and director Chad Stahelski.

The video starts from the point that ended the previous feature. In this way, we see John Wick recovering after almost dying. He takes refuge with Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), but soon after, appears in France. Like the others, the film promises a lot of action. In one of the scenes Reeves appears wielding nunchucks, a type of martial arts weapon. Bill Skarsgård is expected to play the villain of the plot, which will also feature Donnie Yen. As well as Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama and Scott Adkins.

John Wick 4 was featured at CinemaCon

As in other editions, CinemaCon brought together major studios, film exhibitors and distributors. With the purpose of presenting the market news for 2022 and the coming years. In addition to John Wick, Lionsgate also presented Expendables 4, also slated for 2023.

Outside of the famous franchises, CinemaCon released the comedy About my father, with Robert De Niro and the dramedy Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret, with Rachel McAdams. As well as the action feature Borderlands, with Cate Blanchett. Finally, the announcement of the release date of The Song of Birds and Serpents. Set in the same universe as the Hunger Games series, it premieres on November 16, 2023.

