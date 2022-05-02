Where to watch and everything you need to know about the ball Rolling Stone

The event takes place this Monday, the 2nd, and celebrates the history of American fashion with several artists

Emanuela Lemes (under the supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 05/02/2022, at 12:39 pm

the traditional Costume Institute Benefitknown as MET Gala, takes place again in 2022 on the traditional date, the first Monday in May. The event is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York, and the host is the artistic director of publishing house Condé Nast, Anna Wintour.

The highlight is precisely the event’s guest list, which brings together the most talked about celebrities of the moment in looks that, each year, anticipate the MET’s fashion schedule. This time, the theme is Gilded Age, which refers to the grandeur and glamor of American fashion between the 19th and 20th centuries.

+++ READ MORE: Anitta will return to the Met Gala in 2022 – and cancels show in Brazil to participate

If you still don’t know where to watch the event, Rolling Stone Brazil put together everything you need to know about the MET Gala 2022.

MET Gala 2022: Date, time and venue

Unlike other celebrity events like the Oscar it’s the Grammy, the prestigious Gala is not an award ceremony. THE MET Gala is an annual fundraising event for the New York Museum’s Costume Institute. In addition, it is also traditionally known for opening the annual fashion exhibition.

+++ READ MORE: Billie Eilish: What was the singer’s requirement to participate in the Met Gala 2021?

To attend the event, guests must pay more than $30,000 for a single ticket or up to $300,000 for a table (fashion brands often pay a celebrity’s ticket price in exchange for wearing their apparel exclusive).

After two years of complications related to covid-19, the dance will be held again in the first week of May, on Monday, 2, at 7 pm (Brasilia time), at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York.

+++ READ MORE: Elliot Page hides centenary and powerful message in Met Gala suit; understand

How to watch the MET Gala 2022?

The broadcast of celebrities walking down the red carpet can be watched on the pay-TV channel E!. On the internet, the website of Vogue will carry out a special coverage, presented by LaLa Anthony, Vanessa Hudgens and by the fashion journalist Hamish Bowles.

Who will be the presenters of the MET Gala 2022?

Anna Wintour, responsible for the event since the 1990s, chooses co-chairs to host the event. In this edition, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda were chosen for the night, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and wintour will continue in the role of honorary co-chairs.

+++ READ MORE: Kim Kardashian is inspired by Donda’s aesthetic, Kanye West’s record, for Met Gala 2021 – and becomes a meme; check out

The MET Gala 2022 theme: Gilded Age

As a continuation of the previous theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, the exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion revisits Gilded Age-inspired fashion transformations, with classic New York looks from the 1870s. during the industrialization of the city.

The exhibition will explore the differences between economic classes seen in the last decades of the 19th century, seen in the detailed style of the time, full of corsets, corsets, white tie tuxedos and lots of glitter. The interpretation of the theme, of course, is at the discretion of each celebrity and the chosen designers.

+++ READ MORE: Nicki Minaj responds to criticism about not having taken a vaccine against covid-19: ‘If I get vaccinated, it won’t be for the Met’