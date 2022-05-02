where to watch, likely lineups and refereeing

São Paulo x Santos face today (2) in the closing of the fourth round of the Brasileirão. The match will take place at 20:00 (Brasília time), at the Morumbi stadium.

With four points added in the first three games, São Paulo will not be able to count on coach Rogério Ceni. He was sent off in the match against Red Bull Bragantino and should be replaced by assistant Charles Hembert.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast exclusively on Premiere. THE UOL Score follows the duel in real time.

Possible lineups

Sao Paulo: Jandrei; Rafinha, Arboleda, Diego Costa, Léo (Welington); Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Alisson; Eder and Calleri. Technician: Charles Hembert (assistant).

Embezzlement: Nikão (left ankle trauma), Gabriel Sara (right ankle ligament injury) and coach Rogério Ceni (suspended)

Saints: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernandez and Zanocelo; Lucas Braga, Léo Baptistao, Marcos Leonardo and Jhojan Julio. Technician: Fabian Bustos

Embezzlement: Angelo (discomfort in the right thigh)

Arbitration

Referee: Leandro Pedro Vuaden (RS)

Auxiliaries: Jorge Eduardo Bernardi and José Eduardo Calza (both RS)

VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)