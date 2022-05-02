Will leave? Speculated at PSG, Antônio Conte talks about his future at Tottenham

Tottenham are in the fight to get a qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League. Currently, the team is in 5th place in the Premier League, two points less than Arsenal, 4th place and the last one that guarantees a place in the main European club competition.

And qualifying for the Champions League can be fundamental for the team to keep Antonio Conte. The Italian coach is wanted by PSG, who will fire Maurício Pochettino.

In a press conference, Conte opened up about the future at Spurs. “At the end of the season, we talked to the club to find the best solution for everyone. I’m enjoying it a lot at Tottenham, we’ll see later,” said the Italian.

However, a speech by the coach indicated that the next challenge could be away from England. “Don’t forget that I like to have ambition, I want to fight for trophies, not just for sixth or eighth place”, fired the commander.

Difficulty in winning titles

Despite being one of the most traditional clubs in England, Tottenham struggle to lift trophies. This makes you have less cash on hand to bring in big reinforcements. The club’s last title was the English League Cup in 2008.