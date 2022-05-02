Windows XP takes up to three hours to boot with Pentium CPU

This week, the user NTDEV found the answer to a very remote question: “what would happen when trying to boot Windows XP in a configuration 233 times slower than recommended?”. On his Twitter, the enthusiast revealed that the processor Pentium 1 MHz from Intel, launched back in 1993, would take at least three hours to accomplish the feat—or nearly that.

Even though it booted with relative success, Windows XP running on the old processor also took a long time to run simple applications, such as a CPU clock. To make matters worse, the operating system encountered an infamous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) when trying to shut down properly, possibly faster than the traditional process.

Check out the results of the stunt, shortened into a YouTube video:

Windows XP and its requirements

Still “very” used, Windows XP marked a generation of users when it was launched in 2001. The operating system offered a modern interface, already equipped with a very complete set of applications and games — a differential that required, at least, a processor capable of reaching frequencies of 233 MHz.

Putting it into context, in simpler terms, a modern entry-level cell phone can reach frequencies of 1.6 GHz consistently, an advance that can be approximated by 590% compared to the minimum required by Windows XP. A high-end modern processor, like Intel’s Core i9-12900, can reach maximums of 5.10 GHz — an approximate increase of 2100% compared to the same benchmark.