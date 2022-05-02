With Bolsonaro without morals, Brazil is out of the G7 again

The government of Jair Bolsonaro has not yet been invited to participate in the G7 Summit since the beginning of the government (Photo: Mateus Bonomi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

news summary

Bolsonaro government was not invited by Germany to participate in the G7 Summit

The meeting will be attended by four invited countries, in addition to the permanent members

Brazil was not invited to participate in the event in 2019 or 2021; in 2020, the summit did not take place

Brazil was not invited to participate in the G7 Summit, which will take place in June. This Monday (2), the government of Germany announced that it will invite four developing countries to participate in the meeting – and Brazil is not one of them.

According to information from journalist Jamil Chade, from Uol, the announcement was made by German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. This year, Germany is responsible for chairing the summit. The four countries selected to be at the G7 Summit were Senegal, South Africa, India and Indonesia.

This is not the first time that Brazil has been left out of the meeting. Since the beginning of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the country has not participated in the summit. In 2021 and 2019, Brazil did not receive the invitation to participate. The country has already been invited several times to the G7 Summit and was not usually left out of the event.

In 2019, the invitation was made by President Emmanuel Macron of France to developing countries. Chile, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, India and Rwanda were invited. Already in 2021, the UK called India, South Korea and Australia. In 2020, the event would be chaired by the United States and Brazil had hopes of being invited, since Donald Trump was the president of the country, but the summit did not take place.

The G7 is formed by the main economies of the world: United States, Japan, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada.