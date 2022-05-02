With Libertadores classic in sight, Arana comments on Atlético-MG draws: “We charge ourselves a lot” | athletic-mg

For the first time in eight months, Atlético-MG accumulated three matches without winning. Something that bothers and generates charge. There were three consecutive draws. This Tuesday, another chance to regain victory. And then in an important game of Libertadores. It’s América-MG at Independência.

Left-back Guilherme Arana was asked at the press conference this Monday about the group’s feeling before the scores against Coritiba (2×2), Independiente del Valle (1×1) and Goiás (2×2). In all three games, Galo took the lead, but conceded the tie.

“We know that our team has a lot of quality, there is no need to despair (in games). The ball will start to enter the goal and we will have victories again”.

The side stressed that the results do not interfere with anything in the sequence of work and confidence of the cast. But that there is a demand from the players, mainly, to increase the effectiveness in the finalizations, and also to better protect the defensive system.

– It doesn’t interfere with anything. Of course we are not satisfied with the draws, but we charge ourselves a lot. We know what we have to improve, adjust. We’re working on that. Rest assured we are not satisfied with the draws. But we can only work to correct what is not going well, he said.

Turkish coach Mohamed also won words of union and confidence from winger Guilherme Arana. For shirt 13, the coach does not need to worry about possible demands from the crowd on social networks.

– I think the teacher has to be calm about this. He knows that we are with him. We have to adjust some things on the field, we players. Second half, we are entering below. We know you need to improve on the efficiency of killing the game. It’s to improve – he added.

Arana mentioned “work”, being attentive to the “details” and the need for the team to evolve in general terms. When asked what the details would be, he exemplified attack and defense situations. Atlético conceded 14 goals this season, and 12 of them were in the final stage.

– Scoring goals, finishing better. I miss everyone. I even had a chance in Libertadores, I wasted it. I attack a lot, so I have to improve my finishing. In the defensive part, it’s better to defend, adjust these things, because today’s football is a mistake where you concede a goal and the opponent beats you.

