With the endorsement of Vítor Pereira, midfielder can return to Corinthians and faithful gets excited on the web

After the victory against Fortaleza, Corinthians is in the lead of the Brazilian Championship, in addition to being in Libertadores, being the leader of group E, with two points ahead of the second place, Deportivo Cali.

Even so, Timão’s board knows that in order to continue on a high in the season, it will need to further strengthen its squad for July, given the high number of veterans in the team, which in a ‘pulled’ calendar like that of Brazilian football , can be extremely harmful.

Given this, the alvinegro may have the arrival of an ‘old acquaintance’ in the next transfer window, which for most of the fans, will fit like a glove in Vítor Pereira’s scheme.

Mateus Vital can return to Corinthians

Midfielder Mateus Vital, who is currently on loan at Panathinaikos, from Greece, can return to Timão in June at the end of the European season, when his loan contract with the team will end.

In the Greek club, there are 37 matches this season, with three goals scored and an assist distributed. over there, Vital has had a positive performance, but he was unable to take the title, which in turn, will make the club not exercise the purchase option. .

In this way, the midfielder should return to Corinthians, reinforcing Vítor Pereira’s squad for the second half of the season. And, for most of the fans, Vital’s return is something extremely positive, as many believe that under the Portuguese’s command, the midfielder will find his best football.