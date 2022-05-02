Would BMW 7 Series look better this way?

The New BMW 7 Series appeared on the market with a very flashy look, but a lot of people didn’t like it and the brand says, to justify the atypical design, that customers want to stand out.

However, as the product has already been launched, there is nothing to change at the moment, however, the vision of a revised New 7 Series is possible, being made by @sugardesign, through a projection.

He changed the face of the i7, which got a more nostalgic face with dual full LED headlights and a very attractive look.

With ribs connecting the optics to the reduced and very close double kidney grille in the style of the old models, which fit perfectly in the new modified 7 Series.

Incidentally, with its bumper projected forward with accentuated creases on the sides and natural spoiler, making the set a little reminiscent of the Mitsubishi Galant.

Much more attractive, Sugar Design’s 7 Series would be a breath of fresh air amid so many unsatisfactory design changes made by BMW lately.

Still, things like that are a message for manufacturers who often seem to think within their own world, without even consulting the market.

In a new platform, the New 7 Series also debuted the i7, its variant of electric propulsion and breaking, adopted new technologies such as multifunctional displays in the doors and wraparound seats.

Despite the look, the New 7 Series features headlights with Swarovski crystal lenses and Laserlight projectors, 12.3-inch digital cluster, 14.9-inch multimedia and a 31.3-inch rear entertainment screen.

The luxury sedan also has refined details, such as stainless steel and aluminum trim, special leather and Bower & Wilkins sound system with speakers in the backrests and Alcantara interior lining.

In mechanics, it is known for now that the i7 will have more than 600 horsepower and does 0 to 100 km/h in 4 seconds, while the M760i xDrive will deliver 571 horsepower.

[Projeção: Sugar Design]