Technology

Xbox: Leaks about Forza Motorsport and Jez Corden’s upcoming 343i Halo

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius54 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Jez Corden, through his podcast The Xbox Two, discussed what Microsoft Xbox is working on internally and, in particular, about the state of work on the Forza Motorsport and the plans of 343 Industries.

As for the Turn 10 racing game, during the podcast the Windows Central reporter states that in his opinion the new Forza Motorsport is in beta testing and some influencers have already had the opportunity to experience it first hand.

If this is confirmed, it probably means that works are well advanced and so the game could hit stores as early as the end of the year, with an announcement possibly during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase scheduled for June.

As for 343 Industries, Corden says the studio is working on another Halo project, as well as continuing post-launch support for Halo Infinite and its free-to-play multiplayer. Consequently, we can speculate that development on the next Master Chief epic has already begun. However, the WindowsCentral reporter claims not to be 100% sure of this.

“I’m pretty sure 343 is working on another Halo project other than Halo Infinite. I’m sure. Not 100%,” says Corden.

Lastly, Corden hinted that Microsoft might be planning some sort of Xbox Showcase-related personal event in June, but even then he’s not 100% sure about that information.

Source

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius54 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Wall Street bets against Microsoft acquisition

4 days ago

Xiaomi launches Redmi Smart Band Pro in Brazil for R$ 599

March 8, 2022

March 2022 line-up is revealed by Sony

February 24, 2022

Motorola Moto G31 vs. Moto G41: what are the differences?

March 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button