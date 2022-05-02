“You analysts and critics”; Paulo Sousa breaks the silence after Pedro’s ‘hot’ statement in Flamengo

THE Flamengo always generates a lot of repercussion, even more when it comes to controversial topics, such as the departure or arrival of players. A recent case, which also involved Palmeiras, was Pedro, who had been Gabigol’s immediate reserve, but entered little and showed dissatisfaction on the bench.

In this line, coach Paulo Sousa started to give more minutes to the striker, who starts to play more often, sometimes even alongside the holder in the offensive sector. Against Altos, from Piauí, for example, shirt 21 was on the field for 90 minutes and broke a long fast of goals, but did not shy away from the questions after the final whistle.

About his future, he was short and blunt: “People want to dictate what I should and shouldn’t do. It’s my career, I’m in charge. Of course, playing for a few minutes is not what I like, it’s not what I want, but Paulo (Sousa) has been talking to me to dictate what I should do on the pitch. What I must do is what is within my reach, which is to work, to give my best on a daily basis. That’s what I’ve been doing, focusing on my work. In the middle of the year (window from July 18th to August 15th) we talk, see what is best for all of us. Whenever I’m here at Flamengo, I’ll give my life. I really appreciate the affection of the fans, the affection of everyone that Flamengo has always given me”said the striker.

After this statement, which generated a lot of repercussion on social networks, even among Palmeiras, who still dream of hiring the top scorer, the subject was one of the topics asked to the Portuguese coach, who insisted on minimizing the situationmaking it very clear that Pedro has been used more frequently and has shown to be ready.

“You analysts and critics have to ask them. For us, it’s very simple: you’ve played practically all the games, some more, some less. He is a player that we are looking for, like everyone else, offer all the conditions to develop your work and help Flamengo to the fullest. He has to be ready, as he was, as he has been, to help us.”, he pointed out. In 22 Mais Querido matches under Paulo Sousa’s command this season, Pedro was used in 18, starting seven times.