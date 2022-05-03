10 years without Globo TV! See some productions that were successful in the program

1 In 10

Photo 1 of 10 – Yu-Gi-OH! (Photo: Publicity) Photo 2 of 10 – Three Too Many Spies (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 3 of 10 – Kim Possible (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 10 – Dragon Ball (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 10 – Dragon’s Cave (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 10 – Rocket power (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 10 – The Fairly OddParents (Photo: Publicity) Photo 8 of 10 – The Adventures of Jackie Chan (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 9 of 10 – SpongeBob (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 10 – WITCH (Photo: Publicity)

This year 2022, it will be 10 years since the program “TV Globinho” was removed from the Globo network. The attraction marked the hearts of millions of children and teenagers in the early 2000s. The program featured numerous successful cartoons, which are still remembered by the public today.

Due to the advancement of technology, and change in the broadcaster’s content, the children’s program had to be removed from the grid, but even with 1 decade without being broadcast, people still remember everything that happened on it. The generation of children born after 2013 did not have the chance to experience one of the best attractions on open television.

Knowing this, and to remember a little about the past drawings on “TV Globinho”, we decided to separate a list with some productions that were successful in the program. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

