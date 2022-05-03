12-year-old teenager is the third fatal victim of the disease in Minas Gerais

On Monday (02), the State Department of Health (SES-MG) announced that a 12-year-old girl died of human rabies last Friday (29). According to data from the Department, this is the third death caused by the disease in the state in a month.

The teenager and the other two victims lived in an indigenous village in a rural community in Bertópolis, in Vale do Mucuri. She had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hospital João Paulo Segundo, in Belo Horizonte, since the beginning of April.

the other victims

Another 12-year-old died from the disease on April 4th. According to SES-MG, the two cases are related to the same transmitter.

In addition to him, a 5-year-old child died on April 17. SES-MG began to investigate the case, even though the victim had not shown symptoms of the disease. Last Thursday (28), the Secretariat released the positive result for human rabies. Also according to the agency, the case remains under investigation to identify the circumstances of the contagion, because the victim did not show signs of a bite or scratch by a bat.

The condition of another teenager is also being analyzed, she presented symptoms corresponding to those of the disease and is under observation. According to the information, she is hospitalized and her condition is stable.

how to prevent

SES-MG announced the sending of doses of rabies vaccine to the region affected by the cases. To complete the vaccination schedule, it is necessary to take two doses of the immunizing agent, with a period of seven days.

In addition, the agency advised that in the event of an incident with wild or domestic mammals, especially bats, dogs and cats, it is necessary to seek a health unit to assess the need to adopt prophylactic measures, such as administration of vaccine and serum.