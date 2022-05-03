6 Movies That Just Arrived And You Didn’t Know

movie tips

A lot of movies have recently arrived on the various streams out there and you certainly haven’t heard about all of them.

Here, we separate 3 options that arrived at Netflix and 3 in Amazon Prime Video that were little publicized out there and that will be worth watching.

Check out:

The Kingdom of Swords

In the times of the Crusades and the Golden Horde, a power emerged in Central Europe, a force so great that it cannot be ignored. Prince Roman the Great united the neighboring lands. The Teutonic knights called the kingdom the Principality of Ruthenia.

At the height of his rule, Roman was killed in an ambush. The Boyars took this opportunity to share power among themselves.

The Tower of Evil

A newly married couple makes a special deal to buy a spacious new property in a suburban building. Soon after moving in, they realize that there are some terrible secrets hidden in this building.

Nelly Rapp’s Scary Vacation

Nelly and her dog go on vacation with Uncle Hannibal. Soon she realizes that her uncle does not live a quiet life: he is an agent who fights monsters and Nelly is dragged into an adventure full of ghosts, vampires and werewolves.

Let’s get married!

A boyfriend is taken by surprise and must prove his fidelity when his girlfriend spontaneously leaves him after suspecting cheating.

The Gateway

Parker (Shea Whigham) is a dedicated social worker who is tasked with supervising Dahlia (Olivia Munn), a single mother who takes care of her family.

However, when her ex-husband gets out of prison and returns home, they resume their relationship. Gradually, the ex-con will begin to drag the family into the world of crime. Now Parker must act fast to save them from this complete disaster.

Suk Suk

Now in their twilight years, two men must choose between their desires for each other or the families they proudly raised.