7 million Brazilians can get a benefit of R$ 1 thousand

About 7.1 million workers across the country can now perform the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal (Service Time Guarantee Fund). The group is formed by citizens born in the months of January and February.

Read more: Learn how to issue the 2nd copy of the CPF and RG for free

According to the rules stipulated by the federal government, each person has the right to withdraw up to BRL 1 thousand of your linked accounts. Anyone who used the funds in secured credit operations cannot participate.

The deposit is made in digital accounts created automatically in the Caixa Tem app. Through the tool, it is possible to make payments, transfers, purchases with the virtual card and even cash withdrawals.

In all, Caixa Econômica Federal should release the benefit to more than 42 million workers. Anyone who doesn’t want to move the money now only needs to request the credit return until November 10, also through the Caixa Tem app.

Extraordinary withdrawal dates

The sport’s calendar started on April 20th with those born in January, which were followed by February 30th birthdays. The next ones are those born in March, who receive on Wednesday, 4.

All groups will have until December 15, 2022 to move the money. See below the full schedule of the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal: