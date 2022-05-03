8 brokerages indicate stocks that pay the most dividends for May

Engie (ENGIE3) and Vale (VALE3) were the companies most present in brokerages’ dividend portfolios

In the year, EGIE3 papers accumulated an increase of 11.01%. In April, however, they had a negative performance, falling 5.52%, and following the trend of the B3

In April, Vale’s shares devalued 13.23%. Despite the recent negative performance, due to the drop in commodity prices, VALE3 is also among the most recommended for the traditional portfolio

The dividend portfolio is more suitable for investors with a conservative profile, but who tolerate the risks of investing in variable income. In order to help you choose the assets of this portfolio, the E-Investor consulted eight brokers to indicate which companies should pay more dividends in the month of May.

Read too

Engie’s (EGIE3) and Vale’s (VALE3) actions were the most remembered, being cited five times each.

According to analysts at Órama Investimentos, in addition to the good prospects associated with recent initiatives in the gas and wind farms, Engie pays recurring dividends to shareholders. “Since privatization, it has been an excellent payer of dividends, as well as an excellent allocator of

capital, entering atypical projects with a high rate of return and having consistent success”, states the broker’s report.

In the year, EGIE3 papers accumulated an increase of 11.01%. In April, however, they had a negative performance, falling 5.52%, in line with the Brazilian stock market.

Last month, the Ibovespa did not perform well and ended the month down 10.1%, at 107,876.16 thousand points. The negative result broke the sequence of four consecutive months of highs on the Brazilian Stock Exchange. On Monday (2), the trading session closed down 1.15%.

Losses were also felt in Vale’s shares, which fell by 13.23% in April. Despite the recent negative performance, due to the drop in commodity prices, VALE3 rose 10.68% in the year. It is among the most recommended for the dividend portfolio and for the traditional portfolio.

Analysts at Ágora Investimentos believe that even if the conflict between Russia and Ukraine ends soon, disruptions in ore supplies will still take a few quarters to normalize. At the same time, the Chinese stimulus announced last week will potentially increase demand for iron ore throughout the year.

Check below the recommendations of eight brokers for the dividend portfolio:

Agora Investments

Ágora’s analysts removed Caixa Seguridade’s shares (CXSE3) from its dividend portfolio and included Vale’s shares (VALE3).

Shares Itaúsa (ITSA4) Voucher (VALE3) Cemig (CMIG4) Tim (TIMS3) Vibra Energy (VBBR3)

Activate Investments

Ativa made only one change in its dividend portfolio. The shares of Usiminas (USIM5) left and those of BB Seguridade (BBAS3) entered.

Shares Copel (CPLE6) Engie (EGIE3) Voucher (VALE3) Petrobras (PETR4) Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) BB security (BBSE3) Santander (SANB11) Transmission from São Paulo (TRPL4)

Elite Investments

Elite Investimentos analysts did not change the dividend portfolio.

Shares Bradesco ON (BBDC4) BB Seguridade (BBSE3) Vibra Energy (VBBR3) Engie (EGIE3) Energies BR (ENBR3) Itausa (ITSA4) Taesa (TAEE11) Tran Paulist (TRPL4) Telef Brasil (VIVT3) Voucher (VALE3)

Great Investments

In Genial Investimentos’ dividend portfolio, Copel’s shares (CPLE6) were excluded and replaced by Cyrela’s (SYNE3).

Shares BB Seguridade (BBSE3) Cyrela (SYNE3) Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) Voucher (VALE3) Gerdau (GGBR4)

Guide Investments

Guide Investimentos did not change its dividend portfolio.

Shares CPFL (CPFE3) Energias do Brasil (ENBR3) Engie (ENGI3) Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) Petrobras (PETR4) Taesa (TAEE11) Tim (TIMS3) Voucher (VALE3)

drama

Órama chose not to make any changes to its dividend portfolio. They also raised Minerva’s target price (BEEF3) up from R$12.90 to R$15. “International demand for food continues to grow, and for beef in particular. China has not yet managed to recover its swine flu squad that occurred in 2019 and the consumer chose beef as a substitute, pushing prices up”, justified the analysts.

Shares ABC Bank (ABCB4) Bradesco (BBDC4) Minerva (BEEF3) Wilson Sons (PORT3) Engie (EGIE3)

XP Investimentos

In the dividend portfolio recommended by XP Investimentos, there was only one change in relation to the previous month. Banco do Brasil’s shares (BBAS3) left and Grendene’s (GRND3) entered.

Shares Grendene (GRND3) Copel (CPLE6) Engie (EGIE3) Petrobras (PETR4) Alive (VIV3)

Warren Investments

Warren Investimentos did not make any changes to its dividend portfolio in relation to April.

Shares BrasilAgro (AGRO3) Bradespar (BRAP4) Copel (CPLE6) Energisa (ENGI11) Itaú Unibando (ITUB4) JBS (JBSS3) Petrobras (PETR4) Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) Taesa (TAEE11) Gerdau (GOAU4)

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better