8-year-old Patense receives notification from NASA after possible asteroid discovery







A little boy from Patos de Minas may have discovered a new asteroid in space. Nicolas de Melo Dumont, only 8 years old, noticed something different in the NASA system and made the report indicating all the coordinates. After preliminary analysis, the real possibility of being a new asteroid was verified. Now, specialists will carry out a study, which may take years, to verify the occurrence and, for example, find out if it puts Planet Earth at risk. With reports from several countries, the feat is rare and there are no reports of cases in the region.

The discovery was forwarded on April 14. Gilberto de Melo Dumont, Nicolas’ father, explained how the location was. He is part of a group at the Astronomy Observatory in Patos de Minas and, when analyzing images recorded by the telescopes of the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC/NASA Partner) program, he identified and signaled the movement of a star that was preliminarily classified as an asteroid.

According to Gilberto, the discovery that is beyond original, now, with the detection already published, will undergo evaluations by the Minor Planet Center for confirmation. This step can be a little time consuming, since the star pointed out by Nicolas will be observed for a long period of time, from three to five years, in order to verify the orbit and consolidate measurements of the identified object, which has been provisionally designated as ” P21tmvg”.

The discovery notification took place on Monday (25). Nicolas is the youngest of a team led by the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory, and is also enrolled in the Asteroid Hunting program of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI).

Gilberto explained that the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC/NASA Partner) is a citizen science program made available by NASA that provides high-quality astronomical data to citizen scientists around the world, enabling collaboration on original astronomical discoveries in addition to participation in practical astronomy. Among the main objectives of the program are the discovery of asteroids that could pose a danger to Earth and to improve the knowledge of the trajectories of already known asteroids.

The research uses specific software, called Astrometria, which helps in the analysis of sky images obtained with the 1.8-meter telescope belonging to the University of Hawaii. Team members are trained and supervised by the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory and have their findings analyzed and reviewed by the Observatory before being reported to the IASC team.

In the video, people can observe the transition of four photos with the stars fixed in the deep sky, while the moving point indicates the star discovered by Nicolas and reported to the IASC team, which approved and preliminarily published the discovery, signaling the possibility of it is an asteroid.

The astronomer explained that his son analyzed the photos sent by the IASC, using a software called Astrometria, made available by the team and in which the participants were trained by the Patos de Minas Astronomy Observatory. In the analyzed photos, when noticing a moving point, it is marked and reported to the IASC, which analyzes the coordinates to determine whether or not it is a possible asteroid. In addition to Nicolas, three more people make up this team, but only his report was confirmed by the IASC. The team’s other reports were refuted as they did not correspond to the characteristics of an asteroid.