A decisive week for the economy

× Senate Agency

This week, we will have several important data releases, both macro and micro, here and abroad. We will first list the macroeconomic ones, with a brief comment, and then the earnings release agenda of some Brazilian companies that we consider to be of greater relevance.

In the United States, on Wednesday (4th) we will have the meeting of the FOMC, the Fed’s monetary policy committee, when the new steps in monetary tightening to combat inflation will be announced.

In futures market prices, we see pricing that brings a 50% chance of a 50% rise. basis points (bps) and 50% of 75 bps. OKPerhaps the Fed’s balance sheet contraction program will be announced. We believe that, given the strong downward movement in the stock markets last week, Powell’s natural tendency is always to be more dovishwe think the FOMC is more likely to come with 50 bps High.

In that case, the market would react well, at least at first. And, even if this is negative in the end, the North American market is so conditioned to react positively with lower interest rates that we may have a rally short term.

On Friday (6), we will also have the American employment data, normally considered the most important of the month. We believe that inflation figures currently have more weight, given that full employment is already a reality and that this situation is unlikely to change.

The meeting of the European Central Bank will be next Monday, before the market opens, at 8:45 am (GMT). At the meeting, the team led by Christine Lagarde is expected to stop buying assets to stimulate the economy, but leave the interest rate hike only for the next meeting, even with European inflation running even above the American one, due to side effects. of the war in Ukraine.

Here in Brazil, on Wednesday (4), we will have the Copom meeting. It is widely expected and has already been indicated by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto (photo), that we should have a high of 100 bps, putting the Selic rate at 12.75%. We believe that this should not be the last increase, given the recent behavior of inflation.

With that, it is very likely that we will have at least one more high of 50 bps at the other meeting, which would put the rate at 13.25% per annum. Despite this scenario, this is widely priced in the interest rate futures market and, if it does, we may have downward pressure on the dollar and the stock market.

results schedule

Monday (2/5): Locate

Tuesday (3/5): Klabin, Cielo, Marfrig, XP and Raia Drogasil.

Wednesday (4/5): BRF, Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Suzano, Oi and CSN.

Thursday (5/5): Ambev, Gerdau, Bradesco, Engie, Renner and Petrobras.

Friday (5/6): Porto Seguro and Sabesp.

From Inv Publications, Rodrigo Natalichief strategist, João Abdouni and Nicolas MerolaCNPI analysts

note: The global economy has serious challenges to overcome… The search for “full employment” and containment of inflation in the US; the shift in energy markets due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; the risk of an economic slowdown due to measures to contain the advance of Covid-19 in China… The turmoil in the foreign market contributed to the Brazilian stock exchange closing April with the biggest monthly drop since the beginning of the pandemic. All this can scare off investors – especially if you don’t have a clear direction to follow. Partner of the independent financial analysis house Inv, Pedro cerize is one of the most successful managers in Brazil. He was the one who predicted the last “cycles of appreciation” of the Stock Exchange, and his ideas serve as “inspiration” for all investor profiles. At series 1+100 reloadedyou will have the privilege of accessing the “genius mind” of Pedro Cerize, in order to be able to seek consistent profits in the midst of a challenging scenario. Click here to find out.

More news