A330 plane is seen hitting a lamppost as it arrives at the courtyard

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius20 hours ago
The moment of the collision, in the scene of the video presented in this article


A ground incident was captured on video last Sunday, May 1, 2022, when a large commercial airliner hit a lamppost as it arrived at the airport yard.

As per the recording below, the jet involved is the Airbus A330-200 registered under registration N819CA, operated by the US airline National Airlines.

After taking off from Portsmouth, USA, on flight NCR-761, the A330 is seen landing on runway 07 at Robert L. Bradshaw Airport in Basseterre, on the island of Saint Kitts, in the Caribbean. Everything was proceeding normally until, during positioning in the yard, the left wing hits the pole.


The following image shows an aerial view of Robert L. Bradshaw Airport, with the red highlight indicating the location where the pole was hit. Note that the yard has very limited dimensions, therefore, the operation of an aircraft as large as an Airbus A330 seems to be uncommon, which demands greater attention to the operational aspects of the ground by all involved.

Image: Google Earth

Until the publication of this article, there was no information on the level of damage suffered in the contact region. The Airbus A330 was still at the Caribbean airport, almost 2 days since landing, according to data from the RadarBox online flight tracking platform.






Graduated in Mechanical Engineering and Post-Graduate in Aeronautical Maintenance Engineering, he has more than 6 years of experience in the technical control area of ​​aeronautical maintenance.




