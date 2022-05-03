NewsWorld

Abortion: The US Supreme Court Leak That Indicates Possible End of the Right to Terminate a Pregnancy

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius3 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

The leak sparked anti-abortion and pro-abortion protests outside the Supreme Court on Monday night.

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

The leak sparked protests for and for abortion rights outside the Supreme Court on Monday night.

The United States Supreme Court may be on the verge of overturning the legal right to abortion, according to a court document that has been leaked to the public.

In a 98-page opinion still in draft form, Judge Samuel Alito writes that the famous 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion in the US is “extremely wrong.”

If the Supreme Court overturns the ruling, other existing laws could instantly make abortion illegal in 22 US states. There is no provision for the judges to issue a decision until the beginning of July.

The 1973 law is being considered by the court as part of an ongoing lawsuit against Mississippi’s abortion ban.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius3 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

UK Conservative Party Suspends MP Who Saw Pornography Inside Parliament | World

4 days ago

Kristen Stewart does not rule out participating in ‘Scream 6’: “I love Neve Campbell…”

March 20, 2022

Are ultra-fine brows making a comeback?

March 22, 2022

understand the role of the war in Ukraine

March 5, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button