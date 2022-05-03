About Viola Davis and the imposter in all of us – Vogue

+



Viola Davis: “I still feel like I’m going to wake up and everyone will see me for the fraud I am” (Photo: Getty Images)

I don’t know about you, but I got up early to watch the premiere of Oprah and Viola, showing on Netflix’s programming grid. The show shows a candid conversation between the Hollywood star and the presenter Oprah Winfrey on account of the release of her autobiography, finding me, written during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the book (not yet released in Brazil), Viola, 56, takes an X-ray of her entire trajectory as a miserable child (in her own words), living in extreme poverty alongside her parents and sisters in a house without heating. , in precarious hygienic conditions and without food on the table.

Of bullying who suffered daily at school (including being systematically called ugly by everyone around), taking her self-esteem on her toes, choosing an acting career against everything and everyone, her first steps in the profession until her consecration as one of the greatest actresses alive today. .

In the interview, it is evident that, in addition to being powerful (without wanting to empty this expression), she is, above all, determined. By fighting to get out of the statistics, she manages to dribble all adversities to get out of that life and still manage to keep alive the dream of becoming an actress. We know that, although many of us today occupy more and more space in companies, councils, universities and newsrooms, it is not an easy path for a black woman.

Viola is proof of this: not even the fact that she is a beautiful woman, with an exemplary trajectory, an Oscar, an Emmy and two Tony awards crowning her career, still earns less than actresses of her level, such as Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts, for example. Now, we know very well how this account works and why it happens.

Viola Davis (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

And when we “get there”, we are often panic-stricken. What to do with it? “I still feel like I’m going to wake up and everyone is going to see me for the fraud that I am. I still feel like when I go on set I’m starting from scratch until I realize I know what I want to do. I’m human,” he said in an interview soon after. after winning the Oscar for supporting actress for A Boundary Between Usin 2017.

Yes, she often feels like an imposter, to be discovered at any moment. She couldn’t have helped the barrage of criticism she received for her portrayal of Michele Obama in the series The First Lady, which portrays the lives of some American first ladies. I followed and read everything: Michelle Obama caricatures and cringes. I stumble in my career. Faces and mouths. Embarrassing interpretation. Waste of talent. Waste?

It makes me think about how I (and I’m sure you and several women I know) often, often fall into this trap of thinking I’m not good enough, that I won’t handle it, I won’t know how to do it, etc, etc. etc.

In our case (the blacks), we know that we have always had to work three times as hard to prove that we are really good (the so-called black tax), but I think age amplifies this feeling. Especially in a market that easily exchanges career time and experience for a novelty and content-free freshness. And it gives her conversation with her friends and a lot of therapy.

I confess that, despite my more than 30 years in the profession (and the therapist’s several pulling ears), several times, even while writing this text, I thought: is it okay? Or am I talking nonsense?

Men should definitely think about it a lot less than we do. Would if I were a man, white, would I think so too?

There will always, always be someone to judge and speak ill of, but that can’t stop us. I think a good antidote for when you hit this feeling is don’t look the other way. Don’t compare yourself. Take a deep breath, lift your head and use the good old post and run away.

Life goes on, believe me.