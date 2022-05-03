Actress Joanna Barnes, who starred in ‘Operation Cupid’, dies at 87 – Jornal do Oeste

Actress Joanna Barnes, who was in the films Spartacus and in both versions of Operation Cupid, died last Thursday, 29, at the age of 87. The information was confirmed by a friend of the actress and writer to The Hollywood Reporter, who did not specify the cause of death, saying only that it was “multiple health problems”.

Among the highlights of the actress’s career is her participation in the two versions of the movie Operation Cupid. In 1961, in the first version, which in Brazil was called O Grande Amor de Nossas Vidas, the actress played Vicky Robinson, the girlfriend of the twins’ father, played by Haley Mills. In the 1998 remake, which has Lindsay Lohan playing the two children, she played her girlfriend’s mother, Vicki Blake, to life.

In his nearly 50-year career, Barnes also starred in the 1960 film Spartacus, as well as other classics such as Fighting Giants (1967) and Tarzan, Son of the Jungle (1959). The actress shared the screens with important names for cinema such as Kirk Douglas and John Wayne.

In addition to acting in the movies, the actress has made some TV series such as A Família Buscapé, Maverick, As Panthers and Fantasy Island. She has also devoted herself to writing, having released books such as The Decievers, about a young actress disillusioned by Hollywood.