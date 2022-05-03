News

After negative reviews, Viola Davis scolds critics: ‘They’re no good’

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius26 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Viola Davis credit: Bang Showbiz

Viola Davis credit: Bang Showbiz

Viola Davis lamented the criticism she received for her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the series ‘The First Lady’.

The 56-year-old actress – who played the iconic former first lady of the United States on the show Showtime – hit back at the hurtful comments about her performance in the project.

In an interview with ‘BBC’, the Oscar winner defended her work, explaining that some critics take advantage of the profession to distill their poison.

“Critics are absolutely useless. And I’m not saying this to be nasty. They always feel like they’re telling you something you don’t know. That somehow you’re living in a bubble surrounded by people who lie to you. , so they think it gives them the opportunity to be cruel to you.”

However, Viola sees the negative comments as an “occupational risk” of her profession and reiterated that not all acting is worthy of awards.

“How do you move forward in the face of heartache, failure? But you have to. Not everything is going to be an award-winning performance. You’re terrified whenever you start a job because you’re afraid of being exposed – that’s how imposter syndrome works. With Michelle Obama, it’s like everyone has a copyright on her. When her book came out, it was on all the bestseller lists. Everyone knows what she looks like in real life, how she talks, what her hair looks like , you know?”, explained the star about the difficulty of playing such a legendary person.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius26 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

‘I was raped by several men at the same time’: the drama of men raped during wars

March 20, 2022

Elderly woman dies after having her arm ripped off in a robbery

March 25, 2022

the priests of the Russian Orthodox Church who are rebelling against Moscow

2 weeks ago

Russia fires hypersonic missiles at Ukraine again, humanitarian situation worsens – News

March 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button