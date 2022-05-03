After negative reviews, Viola Davis scolds critics: ‘They’re no good’

Viola Davis credit: Bang Showbiz

Viola Davis lamented the criticism she received for her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the series ‘The First Lady’.

The 56-year-old actress – who played the iconic former first lady of the United States on the show Showtime – hit back at the hurtful comments about her performance in the project.

In an interview with ‘BBC’, the Oscar winner defended her work, explaining that some critics take advantage of the profession to distill their poison.

“Critics are absolutely useless. And I’m not saying this to be nasty. They always feel like they’re telling you something you don’t know. That somehow you’re living in a bubble surrounded by people who lie to you. , so they think it gives them the opportunity to be cruel to you.”

However, Viola sees the negative comments as an “occupational risk” of her profession and reiterated that not all acting is worthy of awards.

“How do you move forward in the face of heartache, failure? But you have to. Not everything is going to be an award-winning performance. You’re terrified whenever you start a job because you’re afraid of being exposed – that’s how imposter syndrome works. With Michelle Obama, it’s like everyone has a copyright on her. When her book came out, it was on all the bestseller lists. Everyone knows what she looks like in real life, how she talks, what her hair looks like , you know?”, explained the star about the difficulty of playing such a legendary person.