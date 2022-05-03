After red carpet confusion, Jared Leto goes with ‘double’ to the Met Gala – Who

+



Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto (Photo: Getty Images)

After confusion on the red carpet, in which the actor was confused even by the international press with the LGBTQIA+ rights activist Fredrik Robertsonactor and musician Jared Leto went with a ‘double’ to the Met Gala 2022, with absolutely identical looks.

The man next to him was the Italian stylist Alessandro Michele, which combined everything from the Gucci look to the beard, gloves, glasses, bags and hair clips. Earlier, Fredrik arrived at the gala looking very eccentric.

The Met Gala 2022 brings together big stars to celebrate fashion, and this year has as its presenters Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Regina Kingand line–Manuel Miranda and guests like Claire Danes, Viola Davis, Julianne Moore, Kaia Gerber, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Sophie Turner, Kris Jenner, Alicia Keys, anita, Katy Perry, Emma Stoneand Megan Thee Stallion, among others. The theme of the event is In America: An Anthology in Fashiona continuation of last year’s theme, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion – celebrating the history of fashion in the United States.

