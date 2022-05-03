After the “fake” McPicanha, Burger King says that Whopper Rib has no rib – Money Times

After a difficult week for the McDonalds over the McPicanhawhich can result in a fine of up to R$ 12 million for the company, it was time for the Burger King slip into a publicity mess.

The fast-food chain admitted that the snack Whopper Rib does not have rib after a video went viral on TikTok. In it, the internet user shows the fine print of the Burger King advertisement.

In a note sent to the press, BK said it always communicated clearly in all its communication materials the composition of the hamburger present in the sandwich, made with pork meat with a rib aroma.

The company also commented that transparency towards customers is a fundamental and non-negotiable value.

“All information about the composition of the product can be easily identified in advertising pieces, menus and other official Burger King materials”, says the company.

In a note sent to Money TimesProcon said it will notify Burger King and will bring more information on the matter soon.

Last week, the consumer protection body notified McDonald’s. In an interview with Money Times, the inspection director of Procon-SP, Carlos Marera, said that the network’s fine could reach R$ 12 million.

“The fine can reach R$ 12 million and is calculated according to the seriousness of the infraction, the advantage obtained and the global revenue of the network”, he said. The director of the agency, however, did not say how much will actually be charged from the company.

