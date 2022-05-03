Afternoon session today (03) shows the film De Reente 30

Today’s Afternoon Session on Globo shows the feature De Repente 30. The transmission of the film starts at 3:30 pm on the Rio de Janeiro station, right after the rerun of the daily chapter of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa. At 98 minutes long, director Gary Winick’s romantic comedy is also a hit in the Netflix and Star Plus catalogs. In addition, the protagonist of the work belongs to the actors Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo.

In addition to the protagonists, the cast of the feature De Repente 30 also includes Christa B. Allen; Judy Greer; Brie Larson; Andy Serkis; Ashley Benson; Sean Marquette; Alexandra Kyle; Samuel Ball; Lynn Collins; Kathy Baker; Renee Olstead; Brittany Curran; Gina Mantegna; Alex Black; Susan Egan; Jim Gaffigan; Kiersten Warren; Marcia DeBonis; Ian Barford; Phil Reeves and Megan Lusk. In addition, the script takes the names of Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa.

Summary of Suddenly 30

The plot of the long Suddenly 30 follows Jenna Rink. In short, Jenna is a girl who is going through the transition between childhood and youth. Furthermore, out of dissatisfaction with her age and the life she leads, she makes a wish on her 13th birthday: to be 30 years old.

After the request, as if by magic, Jenna wakes up at 30 years old surrounded by what she always wanted. Now, she has a nice job, an attractive boyfriend and a thriving social life. However, Jenna is disappointed with the kind of person she has become, starting to rethink her true desires in life.

critique

In short, in terms of reception by critics, the feature De Repente 30 performed well. The title pleased 65% of the 180 professionals who evaluated it. In addition, the average grade they gave closed at 6.2 on a scale out of 10.

Finally, among the public, approval was 70% of the 250,000 anonymous people who evaluated it. In addition, the average rating they gave was 3.7 out of 5 possible stars. The data are from the North American website Rotten Tomatoes.

