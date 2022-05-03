Airbnb ends Covid-19 cancellation policy on May 31

Airbnb will discontinue its Covid-19 cancellation policy on May 31, the company announced Friday.

The measures, which allowed travelers to leave their reservations unharmed if they or the host contracted the illness, with the right to a refund or travel credit for guests and without charges or loss of “SuperHost” status for hosts, will remain in effect. for domestic bookings in South Korea only.

From the end of the month, the cancellation policies of each host will apply, even in case of virus infection. For accommodation reservations not yet made, but that were signed before the May 31 deadline, the pandemic rules will continue to apply.

“Nearly two-thirds of the world’s population has already received at least one dose of vaccine against Covid-19. Many countries have already implemented plans to live with Covid-19 as it becomes part of our world. As a result of this new way to live, as of May 31, we are updating our rules [de cancelamento] in extenuating circumstances to no longer cover Covid-19 and related situations as a reason for a refund for bookings made on or after this date.”

To Travel and Leisure magazine, an Airbnb spokeswoman defended the decision on the grounds that much of the travel industry “abandoned these types of measures months ago” or not even offered them.

Travelers must, from the end of the month, inform themselves in the profile of each accommodation or in prior contact with the host regarding the cancellation policies of each property, to avoid inconvenience related to the pandemic.

In January, the company announced that, in the coming months, it would launch customizable travel insurance for users of the platform. However, the product will not be available in all countries where Airbnb operates. The list of countries with coverage or sale of the service has not yet been announced.