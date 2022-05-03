Airbus A350 planes that will make 20-hour flights will be unlike anything ever seen





Australian airline Qantas has purchased 12 Airbus A350-1000s to operate the world’s longest routes in the not-too-distant future. The ultra long-range aircraft will be able to fly for 19 to 20 hours connecting Australia to virtually anywhere in the world.

However, so much flight time can be harmful to the health of passengers and therefore the airline had to prepare to create special areas on board that allow travelers to exercise and thus prevent illnesses that could be very serious. , such as deep vein thrombosis.

Qantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce said the airline is looking at ways to make the long new routes pleasant for passengers, including a “wellness zone” at the center of the planes. In addition, new seats and suites will be installed so that class travelers premium feel as little travel time as possible.

The aircraft will, in fact, have different seats, as shown in the images shared by the company itself along with the announcement of the new aircraft. In total, the A350-1000 will have a capacity for 238 passengers, 140 of which will be in economy class.





Studies to prevent disease

The airline conducted test flights in 2019 to assess the effects of long-distance travel on the human body. Fifty passengers and crew were equipped with technology devices to test their well-being during the flight and were given exercise space.

Based on the results of the study, the company adopted new practices, unique to ultra-long flights. Given that no one has ever operated this type of flight before, this will be a learning experience for Qantas and crew.

The need for preparation is very important. According to a publication by the Hospital do Coração de São Paulo, “the poor circulation of the lower limbs when associated with genetic factors, obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, hypertension and smoking can cause deep vein thrombosis. Not for nothing, the disease, in this case, can also be called “traveller’s thrombosis”.





“Deep vein thrombosis, or traveler’s thrombosis, is the formation of clots in the blood. The disease can occur during a long-term plane trip because the passenger is seated for a long time during the flight, which dams the blood circulation in the lower limbs”, explains Dr. Gilberto Narchi, vascular surgeon at HCor.

Moving around during the flight is the most effective measure to avoid the problem and that is precisely the purpose of the wellness area, which will be placed on board the Qantas A350, as illustrated by images in this publication.

The new A350-1000 fleet is due to arrive in Australia in 2025.



