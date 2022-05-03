Alaba is lacking in Real Madrid, and Manchester City comes strong for the semifinal; check out the related ones | Champions League
Real Madrid and Manchester City have announced the related players for this Wednesday’s clash in the semi-final of the Champions League. Defender Alaba is in the Spanish squad’s call-up, but coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed earlier that the defender is not able to play.
Real Madrid players in the last training session before the second game against Manchester City – Photo: Getty Images
The starting defender in place of Alaba will be Nacho Fernández, who had replaced him at half-time in the first game against City. The other defender will be the Brazilian Éder Militão.
The only question about the lineup is who will play on the right side of the attack: Valverde or Rodrygo. Ancelotti gave no clues during Tuesday’s press conference.
The other unrelated Real Madrid players for that second match were Isco, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard. The three are still not 100% physically ready to take the field.
goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.
Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Nacho, Vallejo, Alaba, Mendy and Marcelo.
Midfielders: Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Camavinga and Ceballos.
attackers: Rodrygo, Asensio, Lucas Vázquez, Benzema, Mariano, Jovic and Vinicius Jr.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola had said at the pre-match press conference that defender John Stones would not travel to Madrid as he was injured. But the defender entered the related list.
In the first match, in England, Stones was substituted by Fernandinho in the first half, in the 36th minute.
Two other players who had physical problems recently also made the list: Kyle Walker and Nathan Aké. Guardiola said Walker will be re-evaluated by the coaching staff hours before the game at the Santiago Bernabéu. Anyway, João Cancelo returns from suspension and is an option for the right-back.
goalkeepers: Ederson, Steffen and Carson.
Defenders: Walker, Zinchenko, Egan-Riley, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Stones and Aké.
Midfielders: Gundogan, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Lavia, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and McAtee.
Attackers: Palmer, Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish, Foden and Mahrez.