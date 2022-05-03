Health

Amazon will pay for US employees to travel for abortions and other treatments

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
Amazon worker

Amazon announced financial benefits for women to have abortions

Amazon will reimburse employees in the United States who need to travel for a wide variety of medical treatments, including employees who intend to have abortions.

The company sent a message to its staff saying it will pay up to $4,000 a year in travel expenses for medical treatments not available in the vicinity of the workplace.

It wasn’t the first company to do this. Recently, several other US companies have announced plans that guarantee access to abortion for their employees.

The move comes amid increasing restrictions on the procedure across the country.

