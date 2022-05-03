Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: 10 Shocking Facts We Discovered in Their Courtroom Fights | Pop & Art

Since 2016, when they separated after a year and three months of marriage, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been fighting in court, with accusations from both sides and claims for damages.

The actress says she was assaulted by her ex-husband, which he denies. After losing a UK libel suit, the actor is suing Heard and seeking $50 million in moral damages for an article she wrote in The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a victim of domestic violence.

Heard is also suing Depp, in a lawsuit asking for $100 million.

Over the course of these disputes, the two revealed shocking episodes of violence, threats and even an episode involving feces in the bed in court. Read 10 of those stories below.

After the couple split in 2016, the international press reported that Heard filed for divorce after being a victim of domestic violence. The actress showed photos of injuries that would have been caused by these aggressions.

In one of these episodes, according to her, Depp even broke a cell phone in his face.

2. Drug and alcohol addiction

Heard says Depp became so aggressive because of drug and alcohol abuse.

In April 2022, in court in the United States, her lawyers stated that the actor turned into a monster when he was in altered states: had fits of rage, which usually ended in physical, verbal and sexual aggression.

Also according to the lawyers, Heard always had a makeup kit with her to hide the bruises on her face, which were caused by her husband.

Depp has always denied the assaults and gives another version of the separation story. He says that, in fact, he was the one who filed for divorce and that Heard only made the accusations of violence out of revenge.

In a court testimony, he said that he was destroyed when the relationship ended to the point that, in a meeting with his ex-wife, shortly after the divorce, he threatened to cut himself with a knife.

Depp says he’s the one who was the victim of relationship violence. According to the actor, the ex-wife often lost control and once threw a bottle of vodka at him.

In that episode, according to Depp’s own account, he needed urgent medical attention because he had the tip of one of his fingers severed.

The actress denied that this happened and said that she only threw things at her husband to try to escape when he became aggressive.

5. Messages with threats

In 2013, when he was still Heard’s boyfriend, Depp texted a friend very aggressively about her.

The messages were sent to actor Paul Bettany, the Vision character from the “Avengers”. They were brought to justice by Amber Heard’s lawyers.

In that conversation, Depp threatens to kill, burn, and rape his then-girlfriend’s body. In court, he said that he said all this because he was angry, and that he is not proud of it.

Another piece of evidence presented by Heard’s lawyers is a audio from the time of her marriage to Depp, in which she implies that he is putting out cigarettes on her.

The actor denied that he did this and said that Heard overreacted in the recording.

Johnny Depp’s ex-wife shows video of actor slamming kitchen doors in court

In addition, an video in which Depp appears slamming cabinet doors in the kitchen of the house where the two lived when they were married.

It is yet another record presented by Heard’s lawyers, in an attempt to prove that the actor was aggressive.

In testimony, Depp acknowledged that the images are true, but said that, despite having slammed the doors, he did not touch the woman.

It was already public knowledge that Depp was asked to withdraw from the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise amid these allegations of violence.

But in April 2022, his ex-agent in Hollywood said that while it was never explicitly stated, the actor also lost the role of Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” because of this story.

The last film in the saga with Depp in the cast came out in 2017. In 2020, the American press reported that a new film in the franchise is being produced, with Margot Robbie in the lead role.

Also in 2020, in the process in which the ex-couple got involved in the United Kingdom, Depp said that in one of their fights, Heard pooped on the bed where they slept.. Photos of the feces were shown in court,

The actress denied it and said that the poop was from the couple’s dogs. But, in testimony, one of the employees of the house said that the feces were “clearly human”.

10. Psychologist’s opinion

In the process that is running in the United States Justice, Depp hired a psychologist to talk about the case. In court testimony, She said she believes Heard has personality disorders.