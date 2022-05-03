Amber Heard’s article was “catastrophic” for Johnny Depp’s career. Biggest loss was the 21.4 million contract in “Pirates of the Caribbean”

The actor’s agent explained in court how the “first-person account” coincided with the actor’s departure from the sixth film in the saga. Already the lawyers of the actress guarantee that Depp had losses for the bad publicity generated by his bad behavior. Trial in libel case enters decisive week and Amber Heard is expected to testify later in the week

Third week of the trial in the case that puts Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face to face in court. This Monday, the first witness to be heard was the actor’s agent, Jack Whigham, who considered that the actress’s article in the Washington Post newspaper, in which Heard describes himself as a “public figure representing domestic violence”, was “catastrophic” for Depp’s career.

According to Whigham’s testimony, quoted by the Associated Press, the publication of the article, in which Depp is never mentioned by name, coincided with the loss of a $22.5 million settlement regarding to the sequel to “Pirates of the Caribbean”, in which the actor would participate.

“It was a first-person account, extremely impactful. It wasn’t a journalist, it wasn’t an observer, it was someone saying ‘this happened to me’”said Whigham about the article.

In the interrogation made by Amber Heard’s lawyers, they reacted aggressively, considering that the article had no consequences and that the loss was caused by the bad publicity generated by Johnny Depp’s bad behavior.

Johnny Depp in court May 2 (EPA/STEVE HELBER)



In the testimony, Jack Whigham also said that, despite the allegations made against his client, Depp continued to get some work done in 2017, as was the case with “City Of Lies”, for which he received 8 million dollars (7.61 million), “Crime on the Orient Express”, in which he received US$10 million (9.51 million euros), and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, in which he received US$13.5 million (12 .8 million euros). It should be noted that the actor had signed the contract for these works before the accusations.

According to the same witness, after the accusations, Depp made a great effort to get any work and ended up being removed from the sixth film of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, for which he had made a verbal agreement with the director of the Disney films. , Sean Bailey, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, worth $22.5 million (€21.4 million). The actor would also be removed from the third part of “Fantastic Beasts”.

Amber Heard’s defense alleges, however, that the deal for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” sequel had fallen through before the article was published.

team change

After the negative headlines of the past few weeks, Amber Heard has cut ties with Precision Strategies, the public relations firm she had hired to handle the media on issues surrounding the trial, several sources told CNN International on Sunday.

CNN has contacted a representative of Precision Strategies for comment. Shane Communications, the company Heard recently hired to handle communications around the trial, had no comment when she was contacted by CNN.

According to NBC News, the 36-year-old actress was “frustrated that the story wasn’t being told in the most effective way” and the way things were being handled, in addition to the amount of negative news that came out about her.

The case, which began on April 11, is expected to take six weeks to go to trial. Over the course of four days, Johnny Depp testified, being confronted with messages, videos and audios of the discussions between the couple. Already Amber Heard should be heard later this week.

In this defamation lawsuit, Depp demands 46 million euros from his ex-wife, with the actress advancing with a similar charge, but demanding 93 million.