América-MG vs Atlético-MG: see lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

América-MG and Atlético-MG will play the second classic from Minas Gerais in the history of Libertadores this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Independência. The game is valid for the fourth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores. Rooster seeks to win well to reach the leadership of the bracket, and Coelho urgently needs to add points to get rid of the critical situation in the table.

Lantern of Group D with only one point won, América sees the classification for the next phase as a very complicated mission. The team seeks victory to achieve, at least, the third position and guarantee a spot in the Sudamericana. Vagner Mancini will try to repeat the good game of the first derby and surprise Atlético to win.

Atletico have a much more favorable situation in the table. Even so, despite being considered the favorite, he is second in group D, with five points – the same score as leader Dell Vale. If he wins and takes the difference of two goals from the difference to the competitor, the Rooster takes the tip of the table. That’s why Mohamed will take the best he has to the field.

In the game, Atlético defends a six-year taboo in the derby against América. Coelho’s last victory was in May 2016, for the Campeonato Mineiro. Since then, there have been 20 games, with 14 wins by Galo and six draws.

América-MG – Coach: Vagner Mancini

As an unfavorable point for Vagner Mancini is the amount of embezzlement. With a full medical department, the coach will not have Wellington Paulista, who returned to play in the last match – after a month and a half -, had a lesion detected in his left thigh.

Besides him, Everaldo and Alê, also with thigh problems, are not available to the coach. Aloísio did not have documentation regularized and Lucas Kal is suspended for taking the third yellow card against Tolima, in the last round of Libertadores.

Likely lineup: Jailson; Patric, Éder, Iago Maidana and João Paulo; Zé Ricardo (Flávio), Juninho and Felipe Azevedo; Pedrinho, Paulinho Bóia and Matheusinho

Embezzlement: Aloísio Boi Bandido (with physical preparation); Wellington Paulista, Everaldo, Alê, Berrío, Eduardo, Marlon and Jori (injured); Lucas Kal (suspended)

Atlético-MG – Coach: Antônio Mohamed

The main novelty of Galo should be on the bench, with Keno returning to the list after being absent in the last six matches (injury to the hip and eye). With the return of the striker, only Dodô (knee injury) remains as an absence for Antonio Mohamed, who must send the best he has to the field.

Spared against Goiás, Mariano and Allan return to the starting lineup. The question that exists is of a tactical nature. In the last two matches, Turco built the team with just one defensive midfielder (three defenders against del Valle, three forwards against Goiás). The tendency is for Allan and Jair to work together again in the middle, but if he opts for a more offensive formation, Turco can give up the number 8 shirt to climb Vargas and, thus, have him in the attacking set with Hulk and Ademir.

Likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Vargas), Zaracho and Nacho; Ademir and Hulk.

Who is out: Dodo (knee)

Referee: Dario Herrera (Argentina)

Dario Herrera (Argentina) Assistant 1: Cristian Navarro (Argentina)

Cristian Navarro (Argentina) Assistant 2: Pablo Gonzalez (Argentina)

Pablo Gonzalez (Argentina) Fourth referee: Fernando Espinoza (Argentina)

Note: in Libertadores, there is only VAR from the round of 16 onwards.