America x Atltico: streets around Independência will be blocked

Atltico and America will face each other this Tuesday, starting at 21:30

Streets around Independência will be blocked to separate the fans from America and Atltico this Tuesday. The teams face each other from 21:30, for the fourth round of Group D of the Copa Libertadores. Some roads that give access to Pitangui and Ismnia streets will be closed from 2 pm on Tuesday. The measure was defined at a meeting held this Monday between America, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) and public security agencies.

In the images below, you can see where the blocks will be. Atltico fans and other people without tickets and/or membership cards of gates 3 and 4 will not be able to enter the delimited points on Pitangui Street.


Americans and others without tickets for gates 2 and 10 do not access Ismnia Street (site of the visiting fans). Uniformed fans outside the specific entry point will be removed by the Military Police (PMMG).

Atltico are second in Group D, with five points. the same score as the leader Independiente Del Valle-EQU, who is ahead in the number of goals scored (five against four). America is the lantern, with just one point.

See the finalist models of the Manto da Massa contest

