American Breaks 100m World Record for Athletes 100+ | athletics

Lester Wright, a track and field star in the 1930s, broke the 100m world record for people aged 100 and over last Saturday at the Penn Relays Championship in Philadelphia, United States. With just 100 years old, Wright ran the distance in 26.34 seconds and received the affection of the public, who filled the Franklin Field bleachers with more than 38 thousand people.

1 of 1 100-year-old Wright breaks world record in 100m sprint — Photo: Jhony Zhang 100-year-old Wright breaks world record in 100m sprint — Photo: Jhony Zhang

The centenarian, who turned 100 last Friday, finished the race in seventh place out of nine competitors, including athletes in their early 80s. His time broke Donald Pellmann’s record of 26.99, set in 2015.

“It was really nice to be able to do that at 100. When I got here I was a little nervous, but when I saw the crowd and everything, I fell in love with it,” Wright said.

Just to give you an idea, the world record for the 100m sprint (among all ages) is held by Jamaican Usain Bolt. He ran the distance in no less than 9.58 seconds at the 2009 World Championships in Athletics in Berlin, Germany.

Running for the first time in three years, Wright said he didn’t feel tired along the way and would do it all over again.

“If you’re going to go out for a race, you should really run to try to win. I don’t know how you can run to be second or third,” Wright added.

The previous best time, set by Pellmann, is still held in the USAFT Masters World Record, but Wright’s record has now been ratified, according to Asbury Park Press.