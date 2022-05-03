Amid crisis, Venezuela promises R$11,000 bonus for retired civil servants

THE government of Venezuela announced a bonus equivalent to more than 2,200 dollars (R$ 11,100) to around 120,000 civil servants retired as of 2018, at the height of an economic crisis that devalued wages and hit the labor benefits of the local population.

This bonus of 10,000 bolivars applies “to all persons in the public sector who retired between January 1, 2018 and May 1, 2022,” Vice President Delcy Rodríguez announced in a statement broadcast on state television. “We know they retired with precarious values,” she admitted.

Venezuela’s President, Socialist Nicolás Maduro, set the minimum wage at US$28 (R$142) a month in March, after the value fell below US$2 (R$10.17) due to the effects of hyperinflation, devaluation of the local currency and eight consecutive years of recession, before appreciating 4% in 2021, according to the government.





The basic food basket alone costs around US$450 (R$2,200) per month in the country, according to data from private sector entities.

Maduro claims that the crisis is due to sanctions imposed by the United States, which seek to remove him from power, but the opposition points out that it erupted long before the financial restrictions imposed by Washington, including the ban on American citizens and companies from doing business with the Venezuela’s oil industry, valid since 2019.

The socialist president had announced the payment of the bonus on Sunday (1st), without giving details, amid a pro-government march for International Workers’ Day, on May 1st.

Rodríguez said that this bonus will be paid in three installments, over 12 months, until May 1, 2023. Beneficiaries must process the bonus at the human resources office of the institution where they retired.



